Puma Exploration Reports on Raptor Resources Transaction and Results of AGM

RIMOUSKI, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the “Company” or “Puma”) announces that further to its July 2, 2024 News Release, Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) and Puma have approved a second extension for the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) of Raptor Resources Ltd. (“Raptor”) and its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) as a requirement for the sale and transfer to Raptor of the Chester and Turgeon Projects located in New Brunswick, Canada as outlined in Puma’s March 4, 2024, News Release.



The second extension was granted on condition that Raptor completes its IPO on or before September 27th, 2024. Under the terms of the initial transaction, to acquire the Chester project, Raptor will make a cash payment totalling AUD$ 500,000 and issue 4,000,000 Raptor shares to Puma.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, commented. “We appreciate Raptor’s continued efforts and work to close its IPO and get listed on the ASX. We are confident that this transaction will come to a successful conclusion soon and contribute non-dilutive cash to further advance our Williams Brook Gold Project.”

2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) via Live Audio Webcast on August 29, 2024. All resolutions were passed with the required majority:

The shareholders elected Marcel Robillard, Richard Thibault, Michel Fontaine, Réjean Gosselin, Jacques Dion, and Mia Boiridy to be duly elected as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The shareholders approved a resolution to appoint Malette L.L.P. as Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual shareholders meeting and authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s rolling stock option plan.



About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years. As a first mover, the Company quickly and strategically accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings in the area. Puma’s successful exploration methodology combines old prospecting methods with detailed trenching and up-to-date technology such as Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to facilitate an understanding of the geology and associated mineralized systems.

Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data and consultants’ expertise, Puma has developed a perfect low-cost exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

Connect with us on Facebook / X/ LinkedIn.

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.

(418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

(250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports and the documents submitted to the securities administration describe these risks and uncertainties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.