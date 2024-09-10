ONL Therapeutics to Present at the 57th Annual Scientific Meeting of The Retina Society and EURETINA Innovation Spotlight

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced that the company plans to present clinical data at the upcoming 57th Annual Scientific Meeting of The Retina Society and EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS). The Retina Society Meeting is scheduled for September 11-15, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon in Lisbon, Portugal, while the EIS Meeting will take place September 18, 2024, at the International Barcelona Convention Center (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.



Details of the Retina Society Meeting presentations are as follows:

Title: Fas Inhibition with ONL1204 for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy: Results from a Phase 1b Study Presenter: Lejla Vajzovic, M.D.

Associate Professor of Ophthalmology

Duke University Eye Center Time/Date: 10:44 a.m. Western European Summer Time (WEST) on Saturday, September 14, 2024 Title: FAS Inhibition with Intravitreal ONL1204 for the Treatment of Macula-off Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment: Results from a Phase 2 Study Presenter: Durga Borkar, M.D., MMCi

Associate Professor of Ophthalmology

Duke University Eye Center Time/Date: 12:46 p.m. WEST on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Details of the EIS Meeting presentation are as follows:



Title: Targeting Fas Pathway: ONL Therapeutics’ Approach to Dry AMD (as part of Session 1: Non-neovascular AMD and IRDs) Presenter: David N. Zacks, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan

Chief Scientific Officer, ONL Therapeutics Time/Date: 1:05 – 1:40 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

About ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution

ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs across a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s later-stage clinical development program for ONL1204 includes a Phase 2 study in the U.S. for the treatment of macula-off retinal detachment (NCT05730218), a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has also conducted a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (NCT04744662) and a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (NCT05160805) at sites in Australia and New Zealand.

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.

Company Contact: Linda Kemnitz ONL Therapeutics, Inc. lkemnitz@onltherapeutics.com

