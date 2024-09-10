Bitget Wallet Enhanced TON Ecosystem Trading Capabilities with Real-Time K-Line Charts





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading wallet in the TON ecosystem, has officially integrated real-time K-line charts for TON chain tokens into its Swap feature. Users can now access the TON token list on both mobile and web platforms, monitor live token price movements, and view key on-chain trading data, such as transaction trends and liquidity pool metrics.

After viewing the K-line charts, users can seamlessly perform one-click swaps of TON chain tokens across both single and multiple chains, allowing for transactions within the TON mainnet or cross-chain swaps with 14 other blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base. Bitget Wallet will also host periodic events within the TON and Telegram ecosystems, offering gas subsidies so that users can enjoy zero gas fees on transactions and transfers within the TON ecosystem.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, said: "Our goal has always been to simplify and enhance the user experience within the Web3 space, making it easier for users to engage with the TON ecosystem, manage their assets, and benefit from seamless cross-chain interactions."

As the preferred wallet in the TON ecosystem, Bitget Wallet provides comprehensive support for users, enabling them to easily create TON wallets to manage their on-chain assets securely and conveniently. Users can choose between different wallet protocols, including the keyless MPC wallet and the mnemonic wallet. Bitget Wallet has been deeply involved with the TON community, supporting DApp connections, token trading, ecosystem events, and project incubation. Through partnerships with over 50 projects, including Catizen, Tomarket, and Notcoin, Bitget Wallet has significantly streamlined the TON ecosystem, improving user experience and interaction within the Web3 space.

Bitget Wallet aggregates hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, offering fast token swaps, limit orders, and cross-chain swaps across more than 50 blockchains, including the TON chain. The platform‘s advanced trading features include gas-free trading, automatic slippage, smart money tracking, and instant trading mode, all designed to enhance the trading experience. Additionally, users can stay updated with the latest market trends and track popular tokens within Bitget Wallet.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d1a877-b362-4bfc-ae1b-5ca4163d0c89

Bitget Wallet Enhanced TON Ecosystem Trading Capabilities with Real-Time K-Line Charts Bitget Wallet Enhanced TON Ecosystem Trading Capabilities with Real-Time K-Line Charts

