CHARM Therapeutics appoints Dr Beverley Carr as Chief Business Officer

Highly experienced dealmaker to lead CHARM’s business development and drive strategic value from CHARM’s leading protein-ligand intelligence platform





LONDON – 10 September 2024 -- CHARM Therapeutics (“CHARM”, “The Company”), an AI-based biotechnology company discovering impactful medicines through protein-ligand intelligence, today announces the appointment of Dr Beverley Carr as Chief Business Officer.

Beverley will focus on driving the value of CHARM’s advanced protein-ligand intelligence platform, DragonFold, through strategic collaborations. Her role will be pivotal in forming partnerships to leverage DragonFold's potential, enabling the creation of new medicines by identifying novel molecules against hard-to-drug proteins.

Beverley brings extensive business development experience, with a career spanning over a decade at GSK and several leading biotechnology companies. She joins CHARM from Amphista Therapeutics, where she served as Interim Chief Executive Officer and previously as Chief Business and Operating Officer, leading a strategic review and focussing of the business, and executing two major partnerships.

Prior to Amphista, Beverley worked at Achilles Therapeutics as Chief Business Officer and held senior roles in business development and strategic alliances at GSK, AstraZeneca and Cambridge Antibody Technology. Beverley holds an MA in Chemistry and a DPhil in Organic Chemistry from the University of Oxford, and an MBA from the University of Cambridge.

Laksh Aithani, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of CHARM Therapeutics, said: “As CHARM advances the tremendous potential of its protein-ligand intelligence platform DragonFold, building relationships with partners across the ecosystem is a central part of our value enhancing strategy. Our existing collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb is a testament to this approach.

“Beverley has a proven track record of driving forward the business reach and partnerships of some of the most innovative life science companies. Her experience and network will be a huge asset to CHARM as it builds out the business. On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to wish her the warmest of welcomes.”

Dr Beverley Carr, Chief Business Officer at CHARM Therapeutics, added: “The transformational potential of CHARM’s DragonFold technology to address intractable and difficult drug targets is significant. By leveraging generative AI for 3D structure and binding predictions, we can create truly novel medicines. Whilst we are initially focusing on oncology, DragonFold’s broad applicability across multiple therapeutic areas presents vast opportunities for strategic partnerships and I am excited to help lead CHARM’s efforts to collaborate with leading companies to unlock high-value biology and accelerate the development of impactful, differentiated treatments.”

About CHARM Therapeutics

CHARM Therapeutics is a protein-ligand intelligence company turning advanced protein-ligand prediction into impactful medicines.

CHARM’s advanced protein-ligand prediction platform, DragonFold, provides unique 3D insights into the dynamic structure of the protein-ligand binding interactions, with the potential for profound impacts on the design of novel molecules and delivery of new medicines.

The Company’s initial focus is novel small molecules to treat cancer, but the technology is potentially applicable to many other therapeutic areas.

Cambridge and London-based CHARM has raised $70 million to date and is building an interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial team, combining leaders from the fields of AI and biotechnology. It is supported by high quality international investors including OrbiMed, F-Prime Capital, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, NVIDIA and Grep VC For more information, please visit: www.charmtx.com

