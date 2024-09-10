Author Tarra Judson Stariell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary interpretation of our reality aims to transform the way we perceive ourselves and others. During a time when judgment and negativity seem ubiquitous, Tarra Judson Stariell invites us to reconsider our beliefs and embrace a more compassionate, forgiving way of being in the world.

Holographic Duality: A New Perspective:

Tarra introduces us to the concept of “holographic duality,” a groundbreaking idea that our reality is not as it seems—rather, it’s akin to a stage where we learn, grow, and transform. This notion draws on the wisdom of historical and contemporary thinkers, including Plato, Pythagoras, Shakespeare, Einstein, and Nobel Prize-winning quantum physicists. These luminaries have intimated that our earthly experiences are mere projections from a higher reality—our life on earth is more like a schoolhouse where we learn fundamental lessons about our existence and are able to correct past mistakes.

Our actions and experiences, according to Tarra, are opportunities for growth, much like toddlers when learning the principles of gravity when they fall down and learn to pick themselves up and stay balanced. Mistakes are seen not as mortal sins, but as chances for correction and improvement. This holistic approach encourages us to view life’s challenges not as punishments, but as integral aspects of our learning journey.

The Power of Non-Judgment and Self-Love:

Tarra emphasizes that judgment creates a karmic effect, disrupting not only our own peace of mind, but that of those around us. By understanding that we don’t possess the right to judge others, we can minimize negative karmic influences and foster an environment where love and acceptance are the guiding principles.

In this light, aberrant behavior is reinterpreted as a call for love for those individuals who are not in their “right mind.” They’re not “sinners” deserving of judgment, but rather individuals in need of compassion and understanding. By practicing non-judgment and forgiveness, we can rise above these negative impulses and foster a more benevolent society and well-being in our own lives. “Think of non-judgment as benevolence—essentially, be non-violent,” Tarra explains.

In fact, we can use benevolence and non-judgment to improve the quality of our lives. “By practicing benevolence with ourselves, we create even more positive karma. For example, as we age, instead of seeking validation or approval through artificial means like plastic surgery, we would benefit from learning to embrace our natural selves with kindness. Thoughts shape our reality; being aware and working on the quality of our thoughts can drastically enhance our lives and relationships,” shares Tarra.

Emotions: Tools for Learning:

Emotions, particularly negative ones, are often misunderstood. They are not faithful reflections of our true selves, but distorted by the ego-mind, acting as defense mechanisms rooted in past experiences. By examining these emotions instead of reacting impulsively, we can mitigate harm to ourselves and others.

“Who am I damaging by projecting my anger?” asks Tarra, encouraging introspection. “Because emotions are energy in motion, the answer is usually ourselves.” Fear, hate, anger, or jealousy are inauthentic creations of the ego, as the only true emotion is love. The problem is that love is often overshadowed by the ego’s deceptions. By recognizing this and practicing forgiveness, we dismantle negative patterns and establish stronger, healthier connections.

Legacy of Intellectual Giants:

Tarra’s philosophy was not developed in isolation. It joins the voices of great thinkers throughout history, from the mystical insights of Pythagoras and the eloquent skepticism of Voltaire to the transcendentalist musings of Emerson and Thoreau. Additionally, while practicing as a psychotherapist, she began studying “A Course in Miracles” to better her understanding of human behavior. This self-study course shares these principles. By integrating these perspectives, Tarra creates a synthesized, holistic view of our existence that is both timeless and immediately relevant. In her second book, “Flashpoints of Awareness,” she shares personal stories of how she has learned and benefited from incorporating these principles in some of the mishaps of her life.

Leonard Susskind, a prominent astrophysicist from Stanford University, supports this concept through his mathematical equations that propose our reality as holographic projections from a higher source. Known figures from diverse fields, including literature and science, converge on this transformative idea, underscoring its validity and profound implications for personal growth.

Tarra’s approach is a call to action for everyone seeking to improve their lives and the world around them. By recognizing our reality as a holographic duality and adopting principles of self-love, non-judgment, and forgiveness, we can begin a collective journey toward a more compassionate and enlightened society. By embracing this profound insight, we become a part of the transformative journey. Let us all stop judging, start loving and remember that this life is our schoolhouse for learning.

Tarra shares the power of forgiveness with everyone who is ready to hear the message. Her book, Flashpoints of Awareness, explains how cause and effect work in this hologram in which we are living. Through cause and effect, our thoughts manifest our reality. Without forgiveness, (or learning how to overlook these seeming problems), we manifest that trauma over and over again. “Flashpoints is the story of my journey through my unconsciousness, and how I learned to use quantum physics to develop my internal GPS as a base point for allowing Spirit to guide us. Why wander around in life when we all have this wonderful, God-given GPS?” asks Tarra.

