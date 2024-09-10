Corporate Connections® Canada to Host Exclusive Events for Indo-Canadian Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Business Leaders Starting in September 2024

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Connections® Canada is pleased to announce two exclusive events for Indo-Canadian entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders. A two-part initiative, "India Is Your Oyster" is designed specifically for Indo-Canadians — Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who reside at least part of the year in Canada — and aims to provide unparalleled insight into investment and business opportunities in India.



The 1st "India Is Your Oyster" event on September 12th, 2024 from 10:30am-11:30am EDT is a virtual event, open to Indo-Canadians meeting India's "accredited investor" criteria. This virtual event will feature the renowned investment expert Nirav Panchmatia, warmly referred to by clients and colleagues alike as the "Warren Buffett of Vidarbha." Mr. Panchmatia will be educating attendees on unique investment opportunities in India that are exclusively available to qualified Indo-Canadians.

"India’s economy is running at full throttle, with a "15-15" projection, forecasting 15% average annual returns over the next 15 years. This is an extraordinary opportunity for qualified Indo-Canadians to capitalize on these high-growth investment avenues."

— Nirav Panchmatia

The 2nd "India Is Your Oyster" event on September 18th, 2024 from 10:00am-1:30pm EDT is an invitation-only in-person event, limited to 24 prominent Indo-Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders. This in-person event, hosted in Mississauga, Ontario, is open only to Ultra High Net Worth Individual (UHNWI) Indo-Canadians with a minimum of $6M CAD in investable assets or business revenue.

In-person attendees on September 18th will also be presented with a number of exclusive private investment opportunities sourced from across Corporate Connections® India's membership. Lastly, attendees will learn firsthand how they can avail themselves of India's vast financial, technical and human resources to help advance their respective business goals.

Josh Leslie Appointed as National Chair of Indo-Canadian Relations for Corporate Connections® Canada

Corporate Connections® Canada is also pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Leslie as its National Chair of Indo-Canadian Relations. Following his extensive visit to 18 "CC" cities across India over 35 days in early 2024, Josh has played a pivotal role in strengthening commercial and relational ties between Corporate Connections® chapters and members in India and Canada. In addition to this appointment, he will also serve as Launch Director for Canada's first Indo-Canadian chapters of Corporate Connections®, designed from the ground up to address the unique needs of the Indo-Canadian business community and to provide the maximum value possible to its members.

A video chronicling Josh Leslie’s whirlwind journey across India can be viewed here .

About Corporate Connections®

With over 1800 members in 26 countries globally, Corporate Connections® ("CC") is an exclusive business community comprised of entrepreneurs and business leaders representing the top 4% of their respective industries.

CC's bench strength is particularly strong in India, with over 600 members and exponential growth of the community across the entire country. With 37 chapters already launched and operating in Ahmedabad, Bangalore/Bengaluru, Baroda/Vadodara, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Raipur, Rajkot, Salem, Surat, Vizakhapatnam/Vizag and additional chapters being developed in many more regions and cities that will come online between now and the end of 2025, Corporate Connections® — through its esteemed national franchisees ("National Directors") in Corporate Connections® India — provides unparalleled access to the immense resources and business growth opportunities across the country.

CC offers members exclusive access to a vast global business network, peer learning opportunities, and the chance to develop deeper self-awareness, clarity and resilience through participation in confidential peer groups known as Forums. In Canada, this value is delivered through the steadfast leadership of Corporate Connections® Canada's National Directors, Kai Bjorn and Trevor Botkin.

To express interest in attending either or both of the upcoming "India Is Your Oyster" events, please fill out the expression of interest form . For more information about Corporate Connections®, please visit the Corporate Connections website .

Media Contact:

Josh Leslie

National Chair, Indo-Canadian Relations

Corporate Connections® Canada

cccanada.static567@passmail.com

+ 1 (855) 922-4493

www.corporateconnections.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

