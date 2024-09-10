Health confirms one more positive mpox case

Health Department confirms one more positive mpox case

The Department of Health calls for continued public vigilance as the country records one more laboratory-confirmed case. The patient is a 38-year-old man who sought medical intervention at a private medical practice in Cape Town, Western Cape on 4 September 2024 after he experienced typical mpox lesions on the face, trunk, thorax and genitals, and headache, light sensitivity, sore throat and muscle pain.

The patient was not admitted but urged to home-isolate while waiting for test results.

The results came back positive on Friday, 6 September. According to investigation report, the patient has no recent international travel history nor contact with a suspected or confirmed mpox case. The outbreak response team in the province has been activated, contact tracing and monitoring activities are ongoing.

This increases the total number of positive cases recorded in the country since the outbreak in May this year to 25 cases, including 3 deaths. Twelve of these were reported in Gauteng, 11 reported in KwaZulu-Natal and now 2 Western Cape.

The patient is home isolating and in a stable condition. We urge all the identified and suspected contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease. The healthcare workers understand the importance of confidentiality in managing reported and suspected cases of notifiable medical conditions.

The risk of wider transmission remains low in the country, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race. Some of the common symptoms of mpox include a rash which may last for 2–4 weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes). The painful rash looks like blisters or sores, and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, groin, etc.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za