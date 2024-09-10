Minister Dean Macpherson rejects DPWI/DSAC report on Sarah Baartmann Centre of Remembrance

Minister Macpherson rejects DPWI/DSAC report on Sarah Baartmann Centre of Remembrance & will meet with Minister Mckenzie on way forward

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has rejected a joint report by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture on the completion of the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Hankey, Eastern Cape, presented to the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture on Tuesday morning. Minister Macpherson will therefore soon be meeting with Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie to establish a pathway forward.

The Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance has been plagued by delays since a tender for its construction was issued in April 2014, and to date millions have been spent on the project, but construction remains 37% completed.

“In my discussions with Minister McKenzie, we both agree that the progress which has been achieved in the centre remains wholly inadequate and that serious action needs to be taken to limit any further wastage of taxpayer money. Not only have both departments failed to brief the ministers on the report presented to parliament, but it furthermore is simply unacceptable that despite three contractors being involved in the project over a period of 10 years, construction has not even been halfway completed with further delays expected,” Minister Macpherson said.

“The life of Sarah Baartman remains an important reminder of our painful past, and it is therefore imperative that we give her the respect and dignity she deserves. However, the work which has been done at the Remembrance Centre this far fails to honour her memory and has instead become a problem which continues to cost taxpayers millions. This simply must end.”

Minister Macpherson emphasised that a meeting with Minister McKenzie will help to resolve any concerns while developing a joint vision of how the construction of the project can be completed in the shortest timeframe possible, thereby possibly providing solutions that can be replicated at other memorial projects across South Africa.

“For too long, the South African State and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as implementing agents have spent millions on memorial projects just for the projects to remain incomplete or fall into a state of disrepair. This era of this fruitless expenditure has to come to an end, and I know that both Minister McKenzie and I are committed to achieving this goal. Let us Build South Africa.”

James de Villiers

DPWI Minister’s Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276