NDDOT wins regional award in America’s Transportation Awards competition

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Devils Lake Road Diet and Updated School Crossing project won a regional award in the “Safety, Small Project” category in the 2026 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

The $2.2 million project, completed in 2025, modernized an aging traffic control system and improved roadway design to enhance safety, reduce traffic conflicts, and better protect pedestrians, including students crossing near the school.

"We're proud to see these improvements completed for the Devils Lake community," said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. "This project makes the corridor safer, easier to navigate, and better equipped to serve motorists and pedestrians every day."

The project was selected from 36 submissions representing 15 states in the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials region. These entries are part of a record 127 nominations from 45 state DOTs in this year’s overall competition.

The annual competition is sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and highlights the critical role state DOTs play in enhancing mobility, improving quality of life and safety for local communities.

The regional award advances the project to the national stage, where it will compete against winning projects from across the country. In early September, the field will be narrowed to 12 finalists, with those projects then competing for two national honors.

For more information and to see the complete list of winners visit https://americastransportationawards.org.