Eclipse Foundation Releases Landmark Report on Open Source Software in Automotive Design

First of its kind survey of over 300 automotive professionals reveals strong support for open source in vehicle design, with significant gains in innovation and cost reduction

BRUSSELS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, has released the industry’s first research report on the use of open source software (OSS) in the automotive industry. Titled “Driving Innovation & Building Safer Cars with Open Source Software,” this comprehensive report offers key insights into how automotive decision-makers and software professionals are leveraging OSS to transform vehicle design and production.



“Open source software is playing an increasingly vital role in the development of software-defined vehicles,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director for the Eclipse Foundation. “This is a significant milestone for open source considering the industry’s rigorous standards for safety, security, and reliability. The automotive industry’s embrace of this model is a testament to the growing maturity of open source.”

Commissioned by the Eclipse Foundation’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group , the study surveyed 300 automotive developers and business leaders from leading OEMS and Tier-1 suppliers. The findings underscore the critical role of OSS in driving flexibility, innovation, and efficiency within the industry.

The report highlights a number of key trends relevant to automotive technology professionals:

Significant Innovation Gains : A majority of companies expect to see more than a 10% increase in innovation by leveraging open source technologies and collaboration. Over 20% anticipate a 20-30% boost.

: A majority of companies expect to see more than a 10% increase in innovation by leveraging open source technologies and collaboration. Over 20% anticipate a 20-30% boost. Widespread Support : Almost all (98%) decision-makers and software professionals surveyed recognize the substantial value of software-defined vehicle technologies.

: Almost all (98%) decision-makers and software professionals surveyed recognize the substantial value of software-defined vehicle technologies. Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency : A majority of respondents reported that open source software in SDVs has helped or will help reduce costs and drive down operational expenditures.

: A majority of respondents reported that open source software in SDVs has helped or will help reduce costs and drive down operational expenditures. Enhanced Flexibility and Scalability : 95% of professionals expect OSS to enhance flexibility and scalability in SDVs, improving their ability to quickly capitalise on business opportunities, reduce costs, shorten time-to-market, and gain a competitive edge.

: 95% of professionals expect OSS to enhance flexibility and scalability in SDVs, improving their ability to quickly capitalise on business opportunities, reduce costs, shorten time-to-market, and gain a competitive edge. Top Decision-Maker Priorities : OSS is valued for improved performance (31%), enhanced security (27%), and customizable solutions (27%).

: OSS is valued for improved performance (31%), enhanced security (27%), and customizable solutions (27%). Developer Priorities: Ease of use (29%), enhanced security (25%), customizable solutions (22%), and the use of a common platform (21%) are the top reasons developers prioritise OSS.

In addition to presenting key findings, the report also provides recommendations for developers, business leaders, and policy makers. The “Driving Innovation & Building Safer Cars with Open Source Software” report is an essential resource for automotive technology leaders and business decision-makers. It is the first of three reports. Stay tuned for these upcoming in-depth reports:

Report 2: The Business Value of Open Source Software in the Automotive Industry

Report 3: Challenges Facing Open Source Software in the Automotive Ecosystem

About Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle

Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV), a working group within the Eclipse Foundation, supports the open source development of cutting-edge automotive technologies that power the programmable vehicles of the future where software defines features, functionality, and operations. With over 50 members, including leading automotive manufacturers, global cloud providers, technology innovators, and key supply chain partners, the initiative has strong industry backing. The working group's mission is to provide a collaborative forum for developing and promoting open source solutions tailored to the global automotive industry. Adopting a “code first” approach, Eclipse SDV focuses on building the industry's first open source software stacks and associated tools that will support the core functionalities of next-generation vehicles.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 415 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 360 members. Visit us at this year’s Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

