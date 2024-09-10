GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Projected To Witness Substantial Growth, 2024-2031: Verrica Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Trend 2024

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market is expected to reach USD 55.70 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2024 to 2031.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Pharmaceutical industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps’ Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis.Do you think, if this report could be of your interest? If yes, request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4632 *Note: Sample of the report provides details on the scope and coverage, table of contents, research methodology, and Sample Framework of the report. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Key TrendsIncreasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity:The rise in Type 2 diabetes and obesity globally is driving demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are effective in glycemic control and weight management. These drugs help lower blood glucose levels by enhancing insulin secretion and reducing appetite, making them highly sought after in diabetes and obesity treatment.Expansion of Indications Beyond Diabetes:GLP-1 receptor agonists are gaining popularity not only for Type 2 diabetes management but also for their potential in treating obesity, cardiovascular disease, and even neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. This broadening of therapeutic applications is expanding the market significantly.Launch of Oral GLP-1 Agonists:Traditionally, GLP-1 receptor agonists were available only in injectable form. However, recent innovations have led to the development of oral versions, such as semaglutide (Rybelsus). This shift towards oral administration is making the treatment more convenient and accessible, boosting patient compliance and expanding the market.Want to access more insights? The journey starts from requesting Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4632 *Note: Sample of the report provides details on the scope and coverage, table of contents, research methodology, and Sample Framework of the report. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):By Drug ClassExenatideLiraglutideDulaglutideLixisenatideAlbiglutideSemaglutideBy Route of AdministrationParenteralOralBy ApplicationType 2 Diabetes MellitusObesityLiver CirrhosisNon-alcoholic SteatohepatitisOthersBy Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline Pharmacies• By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:◘ Eli Lilly and Company◘ GlaxoSmithKline plc◘ Novo Nordisk A/S◘ PegBio Co., Ltd.,◘ AstraZeneca◘ Intarcia Therapeutics Inc.◘ Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc.◘ Sanofi◘ Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd.,◘ Pfizer Inc.◘ Amgen Inc.◘ Innovent Biologics◘ Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.◘ Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.◘ 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market for all the regions and countries covered below:• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)• Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market on each country.Get access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages): https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4632 The research provides answers to the following key questions:• What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?• What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market during the forecast period?• Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market?• What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market across different regions?• What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market?• What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?➼ Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.➼ Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist and tubes industry around the world.➼ The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.➼ A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.➼ The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.➼ This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.➼ This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.Author of this marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. As an editor, she meticulously ensures flawless grammar and punctuation, precise data accuracy, and perfect alignment with audience needs in every research report. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insights.About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.