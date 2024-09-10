Advantest to Showcase IC Test Solutions at Inaugural SEMICON India, Sept. 11-13, 2024 in Greater Noida

TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its leading-edge IC test solutions at the first-ever SEMICON India, to be held from Sept. 11-13 at the India Export Mart (IEML) in Greater Noida. SEMICON India 2024 will be co-located with electronica India and productronica India, uniting different sectors of the electronics ecosystem to create India’s largest forum for exhibiting the latest advancements in electronic products and technologies.



As a global leader in automatic test equipment, Advantest is eager to show its support for India’s emerging semiconductor industry. India’s market for semiconductors and electronics has developed rapidly in recent years, and many prominent companies, including Advantest, are expanding their presence in the region. SEMICON India allows professionals from across semiconductor design and manufacturing to exchange innovative ideas and best practices. As such, Advantest Director and Chairperson of the Board Yoshiaki Yoshida will be presenting an overview of the company at SEMICON India during the keynote, “Creating a Vibrant Semiconductor Ecosystem in India,” at the IEML Banquet Hall on Sept. 11 starting at 2:30 pm.



Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test technologies for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and advanced memory. In addition, this year marks a significant milestone for Advantest as the company celebrates its 70th anniversary under the theme of "Facing the Future Together."

Product Highlights

Advantest will host a digital display at booth #H3M01 in Level 1, Hall 3, featuring key test solutions that enable innovation and leading-edge technologies essential to our daily lives.

SoC Test Systems: V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system, offering a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient test platform that addresses the latest industry challenges and enables sophisticated applications such as AI and HPC. T2000 SoC test systems with Rapid Development Kit (RDK) for all SoCs, including automotive and power analog, and IP Engine 4 test solutions for fastest image processing to reduce CIS testing time and costs.

Memory Test Systems: Next-generation Flash/NVM test solutions, such as T5851-STM32G, capable of testing and covering the latest generation of embedded protocol NAND devices with UFS/PCIe interface up to 32 Gbps and T5230 with a combined array architecture to reduce test cost for NAND/NVM wafer test, including DRAM wafer-level burn-in (WLBI).

CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer, single-die, substrate, PKG, and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.

Sponsorship

Advantest Singapore is a proud sponsor of the SEMICON India Networking Dinner at 7:00 pm on Sept 11 at Level 2, Hall 4.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Advantest Corporation

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

