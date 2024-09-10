Conversion practices to be banned

Release date: 10/09/24

South Australia will move to outlaw conversion practices that primarily target the LGBTIQ community, fulfilling an important election commitment.

Conversion practices seek to change or supress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Under proposed laws to be introduced to State Parliament this week, the practice would be outlawed, with perpetrators who cause serious harm to their victim facing up to five years in jail. Individuals who either try to take – or arrange to have someone taken – from the state for this purpose would face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to $15,000, or both.

The proposed laws would also allow victims of conversion practices to bring a complaint to the Equal Opportunity Commissioner, with enforceable remedies ultimately available through the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

The legislation delivers an election commitment by the Malinauskas Labor Government, and follows similar legislation in jurisdictions around the country, including New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT.

The proposed laws, modelled on those passed in New South Wales earlier this year, include important protections for discussions between parents and their children, and for statements of religious teachings and beliefs.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Today the South Australian Government sends a clear message to our LGBTIQ community – you are loved just the way you are.

Supporters of this ugly practice call it ‘therapy’. The fact is, this act is a form of abuse.

It is a damaging practice that seeks to force members of the LGBTIQ community to abandon who they are under the guise of ‘saving’ or ‘helping’ them.

South Australia has always prided itself on being a welcoming, inclusive community. These commonsense laws will protect members of the community, especially children, from abuse at the hands of the small number of groups who perpetrate these practices.

I thank all those survivors, advocates and faith leaders who have engaged with the government on this issue over the past several years.