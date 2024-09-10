Sneaker Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Revenue, Trends, and Report 2024-2032

Global Sneaker Market Report

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sneaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the sneaker market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.The global sneaker market size reached USD 88.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 147.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.76% during 2024-2032.Request a Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sneaker-market/requestsample Sneaker Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the growing influence of athleisure and casual wear trends, leading to increased consumer demand for versatile and stylish sneakers. In accordance with this, the rise of celebrity endorsements and brand collaborations is also significantly augmenting the market appeal and visibility. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in design, such as enhanced cushioning, breathable materials, and ergonomic features, catering to both performance and comfort needs is propelling the market growth.Additionally, the increasing popularity of sneaker culture and collector communities’ fueling demand for limited-edition and high-fashion sneakers is providing an impetus to the market. The rapid expansion of online retail platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels improving accessibility is further driving market expansion. Similarly, inflating disposable incomes and the growing focus on fitness and health is contributing to the increased adoption of the product.Sneaker Market Scope and Growth Analysis:The scope of the market is extensive, covering a wide range of product categories including athletic, casual, and fashion-oriented sneakers, with various segments catering to different demographics and preferences. The market scope is displaying strong growth potential, bolstered by continuous innovation in sneaker technology and design. According to market analysis, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and digital marketing strategies is significantly broadening market reach and consumer engagement.Market growth is also driven by increasing urbanization and lifestyle changes that favor comfortable and stylish footwear is expanding the market scope. In addition to this, the rapid integration of sustainable practices in manufacturing and materials is aligning with global environmental goals, further enhancing market growth opportunities. Moreover, seasonal fashion trends and the growing influence of social media is also playing a crucial role in shaping consumer preferences and creating a positive outlook for the market.View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sneaker-market Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.• Adidas AG• ASICS Corporation• Benetton Group S.r.l.• Columbia Sportswear Company• ECCO Sko A/S• Hanesbrands Inc.• Kering SA• New Balance• Nike Inc.• Puma SE• Reebok International Limited (Authentic Brands Group LLC)• Skechers U.S.A. Inc.• Under Armour Inc.• VF CorporationSneaker Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, category, price point, distribution channel, and end user.Breakup by Product Type:• Low-Top Sneakers• Mid-Top Sneakers• High-Top SneakersBreakup by Category:• Branded• Private LabelBreakup by Price Point:• Luxury• EconomicBreakup by Distribution Channel:• Specialty Stores• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Brand Outlets• Online Stores• OthersBreakup by End User:• Men• Women• KidsBreakup by Region:• North America (USA, Canada)• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, others)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, others)• Middle East/Africa• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, others)Key Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2018-2023)• Market Outlook (2024-2032)• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeBrowse More Reports:Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.About US:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services.IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

