Gauteng Legislature launches campaign to raise awareness and combat human trafficking, 10 Sept

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), led by the Chairperson of Committees, Honourable Dulton Adams will on Tuesday, 10 September 2024 officially launch a campaign aimed at raising awareness and combating the growing crisis of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is a serious violation of human rights, affecting millions of people globally. Gauteng remains one of the provinces in South Africa where incidents of human trafficking have increased four-fold in the last 10 years. This alarming trend has prompted the Gauteng Legislature to take decisive action with a campaign calling on citizens to partner with government’s efforts to combat this scourge by reporting cases as they happen.

This crucial event will provide an opportunity for the GPL to urge parents and all responsible citizens to take a stand against human trafficking, which devastates families and communities by robbing them of their loved ones.

The launch will also feature insights and solution from experts, NGOs and advocates who are in the forefront of addressing one of the most pressing human rights challenges of our time.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Danie Van Zyl Hall, Westbury

For interview requests with the Chairperson of Committees please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

