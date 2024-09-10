North West Legislature processes petitions from Bojanala District, 10 Sept

The North West Provincial Legislature's Standing Committee on Legislative Review and Implementation of House Resolutions chaired by Chairperson of Committees, Hon. Tebogo Modise will be processing petitions from the Bojanala district.

The meeting is scheduled as follows

Date : Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Time : 09h00

Venue: Moses Kotane Municipal Chamber, Moses Kotane Local Municipality (Mogwase)

A petition may be a single, association, collective or mass/group petition(s) which is or are submission(s) concerning a particular complaints or requests. The petition may address matters relating to the Legislative or Executive Authority, and to the provincial supervision of the local government contemplated in Section 139 of the Constitution. It may be done as a single, association, collective, group or mass complaint or a request. It may be submitted through the Office of the Speaker via mail; personal delivery to the offices of the Legislature; website; email address or through a Member of the Legislature. It will then be submitted to the Administrative Support Services for further processing and after careful consideration and found to be admissible, it will be prepared for consideration by the particular Select or Portfolio Committee of the Legislature within 30 working days.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.