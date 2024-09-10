RAMP CLOSURE on I-79, to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content There will be a ramp closure on Interstate 79 northbound at the Pleasant Valley Road (Exit 135) off ramp from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2024, through Thursday, September 12, 2024, for ramp deck replacement and paving activities.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

