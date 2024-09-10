Road Closure on County Route 1/1, Freeman Hill Road, to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content There will be a road closure on County Route 16, Crites Road, from the intersection of County Route 1, Corbin Branch Road, to the junctions of County Route 3/2, Freeman Hill, and County Route 1/1, Mullenex Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2024, through Wednesday, September 18, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

