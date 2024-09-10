Single Lane Closures on WV 31 and Interstate 77, Across the WV 31 Overpass Bridges, on Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content

There will be single lane closures on WV 31 and Interstate 77, across the WV 31 Overpass Bridges, northbound and southbound, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, September 9, 2024, for a bridge inspection.



Flaggers will be present on WV 31 and the inspection should not cause any significant delays for motorists traveling on WV 31 or Interstate 77; however, motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​