Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,981 in the last 365 days.

Single Lane Closures on WV 31 and Interstate 77, Across the WV 31 Overpass Bridges, on Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content

There will be single lane closures on WV 31 and Interstate 77, across the WV 31 Overpass Bridges, northbound and southbound, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, September 9, 2024, for a bridge inspection.
 
Flaggers will be present on WV 31 and the inspection should not cause any significant delays for motorists traveling on WV 31 or Interstate 77; however, motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Single Lane Closures on WV 31 and Interstate 77, Across the WV 31 Overpass Bridges, on Monday, September 9, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more