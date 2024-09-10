Road Closure County Route 55/20, Honeysuckle Road, to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content There will be a road closure on County Route 55/20, Honeysuckle Road, starting at the intersection of WV 23, for just over a mile, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2024, through Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

