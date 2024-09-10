Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road) and County Route 1/7 (Coffield Ridge Road), to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

A portion of County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road), from milepost 0.00 to milepost 5.93, and County Route 1/7 (Coffield Ridge Road) from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.62, will be reduced to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 9, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for paving.  Closure will be weekdays only. Flaggers will maintain traffic during working hours. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

