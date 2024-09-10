Lane Closure on County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road) and County Route 1/7 (Coffield Ridge Road), to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road), from milepost 0.00 to milepost 5.93, and County Route 1/7 (Coffield Ridge Road) from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.62, will be reduced to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 9, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for paving. Closure will be weekdays only. Flaggers will maintain traffic during working hours. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.