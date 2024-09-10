Lane Closure on County Route 29 (Burch Ridge Road) and County Route 78 (Waynes Ridge Road), in Proctor, to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content County Route 29 (Burch Ridge Road), from milepost 1.13 to milepost 8.80, and County Route 78 (Waynes Ridge Road), from milepost 1.26 to milepost 5.90, in Proctor, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, September 9, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for paving. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

