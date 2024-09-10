Road Closure on County Route 50/2, Turkey Run Road, to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 50/2, Turkey Run Road, from the intersection of East Main Street, County Route 50/73, in Salem, to the end of the roadway, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, September 9, through Wednesday, September 18, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​