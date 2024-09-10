Submit Release
Bridge and Road Closure on County Route 7 (Wick Road), near Middlebourne, to Begin Monday, September 9, 2024

A portion of County Route 7 (Wick Road), at milepost 3.52, will be closed, beginning Monday, September 9, 2024, through Saturday, September 21, 2024, for bridge replacement. This is a 24-hour-a-day closure. Emergency vehicles, school buses and local traffic must use alternate routes.
 
Alternate Routes:  Use County Route 6 (Rush Fork Road) to County Route 14/4 (Falls Mills Road) to County Route 7/3 (Rock Run Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

