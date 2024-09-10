Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for homicide

LAREDO, Texas– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry, encountered a man wanted for homicide out of Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Public safety is a key concern,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Identifying the subject and collaborating with law enforcement in Collin County, ensured the arrest of this dangerous individual, who will face charges for this violent alleged crime.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger, Jose Angel Quinones, 19, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases, verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for homicide issued by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in McKinney, Texas. CBP officers confirmed the warrant and transported Quinones to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

