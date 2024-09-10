PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS "CHIZ" G. ESCUDERO ON THE ALICE GUO ISSUE I commend President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for acting decisively and with dispatch with respect to his promise to the nation that "heads will roll" in connection with the embarrassing escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo. I do not believe Alice Guo's assertion that no other Filipino helped her for I am of the belief that there were other personalities, possibly officials in government other than the Bureau of Immigration, who helped her. However, non-Filipino actors who helped her escape should also be held to account, including the ones she had mentioned. That they are allegedly "not here" should not stop us from trying to get them, especially Alice Guo's financiers and bosses. I tend to believe that there are credible threats to her life, but it would depend on the extent of her revelations and if she will tell the whole truth. Senator Tolentino raised a very good legal issue but it's for the courts to decide, given the pendency of the case thereat, and for Alice Guo's lawyers to raise as part of her defense. What is interesting is why haven't her lawyers raised this and why hasn't she posted bail. It's as if Alice wanted, or is at least in agreement, for this case to be filed against her.

