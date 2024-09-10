BLK in the South Summit to Tackle HIV Crisis in Black Community

Ahead of the United States Conference on HIV/AIDS, a powerful new force is rising to confront the HIV epidemic in the Black community.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans is set to become the epicenter of a renewed fight against HIV within the Black community. Ahead of the United States Conference on HIV/AIDS, also in New Orleans, the BLK in the South Summit , spearheaded by renowned activist Marvell L. Terry II , will convene on September 11th at Xavier University of Louisiana.This summit, generously supported by Gilead Sciences, is far more than a conference; it's a clarion call for action, a movement fueled by the vision of a man whose personal journey with HIV has transformed into an unwavering dedication to advocacy."The significance of USCHA being held in the South necessitates a direct address to the HIV epidemic that disproportionately impacts Black individuals in this region," Terry stated, underscoring the summit's critical timing and purpose.The BLK in the South Summit aspires to galvanize change by:- Assembling key stakeholders from across the HIV advocacy spectrum- Facilitating critical examination of community response strategies- Promoting the exchange of innovative approaches and fostering collaboration- Celebrating the resilience and strength of the Black communityTerry, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, has spent over a decade championing HIV awareness and leadership. His extensive work with organizations such as The Red Door Foundation, the Saving Ourselves Symposium, the Human Rights Foundation, and AIDS United has solidified his reputation as a respected leader in the field. His recent appointment to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS further attests to his profound commitment.The summit promises a transformative experience for attendees, featuring thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops, and a vibrant celebration of Black culture. In collaboration with GLAAD, the event will culminate in "Afterglow: A Celebration of Blackness," a free event designed to uplift and inspire.The BLK in the South Summit is a testament to the power of unity and collective action. It is a platform for voices to be heard, strategies to be shared, and hope to be reignited. Under Marvell's leadership, the summit has the potential to serve as a turning point in the ongoing battle against HIV, particularly within the Black community.In the face of a persistent epidemic, the BLK in the South Summit emerges as a beacon of hope, reminding us that through collaboration, innovation, and unwavering resolve, we can create a future where HIV is no longer a threat.

