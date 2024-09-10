FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Rail Ridge Fire in Oregon

BOTHELL, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Rail Ridge Fire burning in Grant, Crook and Wheeler counties, Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) was approved by FEMA Region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 6:48 p.m. PT. He determined that the Rail Ridge Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the twelfth FMAG declared in 2024 to help fight Oregon wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the communities of Dayville and Suplee. The fire also threatened Highway 26, electric power transmission lines, recreational facilities, wildlife and cultural resources.

FMAGs are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies. This authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

In addition to the firefighting funds authorized under this FMAG, another $985,111 will be available to Oregon through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire for the mitigation of future wildfires and related hazards, such as flood after fire or erosion. Some eligible wildfire project types include defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction and hazardous fuels reduction. The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes FEMA to provide HMGP Post-Fire funds to eligible states and territories that receive Fire Management Assistance declarations and federally recognized tribes that have land burned within a designated area.

