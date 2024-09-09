Governor Abbott Sends Letter To President Biden, Vice President Harris On Fight To Secure Fronton Island

TEXAS, September 9 - September 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemning their continued attempts to undercut Texas’ efforts to secure the border to keep our state and our nation safe.



“For years, the cartels were ‘running rampant’ in Fronton Island’s ‘thick vegetation’ and ‘bullet-pocked structures’ along the river to stage illegal entries, surveil state and federal law enforcement, stash weapons, plant explosives, evade apprehension, and engage in open warfare against rival cartels and against state and federal officers," reads the letter.

"As Commander-in-Chief of the military forces of this State, I determined that Texas could not ignore an ongoing invasion of its sovereign territory. Instead, on October 5, 2023, Texas responded to this threat by moving a ‘heavily armed invasion force’ onto Fronton Island to secure it against the transnational criminal cartels. I will not cede state land to transnational criminal cartels smuggling people, weapons, and drugs. Nor will I sit idly by as these threats endanger Texas law enforcement and Texas communities.”



The Biden-Harris Administration—through its appointee to the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission—recently demanded that Texas return Fronton Island to its prior condition. Texas will not comply with President Biden and Vice President Harris' open border policies that endanger Texans and Americans.



Read the Governor’s letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris.

