DANUTE DEBNEY SHAW SELECTED AS TOP INTERNATIONAL SPEAKER, AUTHOR & DECISION STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Danute Debney Shaw honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danute Debney Shaw, Managing Director and Consultant for CelaPhontus LLC. Author, International Speaker/Decision Strategist and Attorney, Ms Debney Shaw was recently selected as Top International Speaker, Author & Decision Strategist of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding dedication and commitment in supporting leadership in thought and process development.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith well over 25 years of experience in management, organization, and law across various industries—including broadcasting, corporate, governmental, aviation, and non-profit—she brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Debney Shaw founded CelaPhontus, LLC, specializing in innovative thought and process development strategies for leadership, management, professional and personal growth. She is known for her vision, insight, and creative decision-making strategies, providing training and consultation across the U.S. and England. Her diverse background and integrated skill sets allow her to offer unique, out-of-the-box solutions to complex challenges.Ms. Debney Shaw’s repertoire of previous roles, which span a wide range of industries and locations, showcases her adaptability and versatility. She started as a network operations supervisor and then as a unit manager for a large broadcasting corporation in New York. While attending law school, she developed documentation content for a quarterly report for a homeless health and human services organization in Los Angeles. She later worked in the federal courts as a law clerk/judicial assistant in Bankruptcy Law. Ms. Debney Shaw then became a contracts negotiator for a large airline in San Francisco, handling domestic and international agreements. In Washington, D.C., she was part of a financial services law firm and continues to work, periodically as a discovery attorney on large litigations, government investigations, and mergers and acquisitions for Washington DC/New York law firms.Prior to embarking on her professional journey, Ms. Debney Shaw earned a B.A. from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, with a major in Broadcast Communications and Psychology. She furthered her education by obtaining her Juris Doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law Inglewood, CA. As a testament to her commitment of continuous learning and professional development, she undertook the opportunity to obtain a prestigious externship with former Chief Judge Terry Hatter, of the Central District Court in California.Throughout her rich and diverse career, Ms. Debney Shaw has received awards and accolades and has been widely recognized for her accomplishments. This year she is considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December for her selection as Top International Speaker, Author & Decision Strategist of the Year for 2024. She was recently recognized by Marquis Who's Who 2024/2025. Some of her other honors include United Airlines Maintenance Services Division, "Most Inspiring Employee," 2005, University of West Los Angeles, Graduating Class Representative Outstanding Service Award1996, and membership in the Psi Chi Honors Society in Psychology during her studies at Marquette University.MS Debney Shaw is also an author. She wrote the book “How The Tin Man Found His Brain – One Attorney’s Path for Perceptual Development,” published by Balboa Press in March 2020, and was awarded the International Impact Book Award – Self Help category in 2024. She is also author of an article “Global Forums: A Potential Resource for Young Lawyers’ Domestic Practice”, published in the ABA Business Law – Young Lawyers Electronic Newsletter in July/August 2012.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Debney Shaw maintains an active interest in various organizations, including the Arts Club of Washington in Washington DC, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (Washington DC Branch), the Delta Theta Phi National Law Fraternity, and the Center for Strategic International Studies – an International Policy Institution. She has also served as the Vice-Chair of the Alternate Dispute Resolution Section for the Barristers Club of the City Bar Association in San Francisco and as a volunteer business mentor for CEO Women, assisting immigrant women in achieving financial independence. Additionally, as a former local community facilitator for the Institute of Noetic Sciences.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Danute for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms.Debney Shaw is an inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Debney Shaw attributes her success to her perseverance work ethic, mentors along the way and her experience surviving cancer. But, first and foremost the fundamental and formative influence of her family, who overcame monumental obstacles in their lives. When not working, she enjoys traveling, reading, music and art. Her next book, “The Five Lives of Agnieszka” will be published by Balboa Press in 2025.For more information, please visit: www.CelaPhontus.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.