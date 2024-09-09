BETSY WEAKLAND SELECTED AS TOP DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR FOR PRIVATE BRANDS BY IAOTP

Betsy Weakland honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betsy Weakland, Director of Private Brands at Pet Supplies Plus, was recently selected as the Top Director of the Year for Private Brands for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the product development and marketing executive industry, Betsy Weakland has proven herself an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she has demonstrated expertise in enterprise-wide business strategies, vendor relations, and brand development. Betsy manages vendors primarily located in China, India, and Europe. Despite the challenges of cultural differences and communication barriers, she has excelled in building strong, productive relationships. Her ability to speak Chinese has been a valuable asset in these interactions.As Director of Private Brands at Pet Supplies Plus, Ms Weakland is responsible for leading data-driven analysis of product offerings to identify gaps and opportunities. She qualifies vendors for hard goods and consumables across North America, South America, and Asia, coordinating with a Sourcing Broker agency in Asia to manage vendor selection and the product development process. Betsy represents the corporate product development team in monthly "Meet The Team" presentations to potential franchisees and maintains open communication with store team leaders to understand consumer needs and feedback. She provides regular updates to senior leadership regarding the status of Private Brand projects and initiatives. Additionally, she mentors a team of developers in vendor management, product development, import processes, and go-to-market strategies. Betsy leads cross-functional teams, including logistics and buyers, to ensure product launches occur on time and manages marketing assets and timelines to support new and ongoing product lines. She also establishes yearly budgets for marketing support, brand development, regulatory certifications, and development costs.Betsy's areas of expertise encompass a wide range of skills, including vendor management, budget analysis and management, and vendor contract negotiation. She excels in executive leadership, CRM database management, and project management. Additionally, Betsy is proficient in external business development, brand strategy, and lead source generation. Her global sourcing expertise, fluency in Mandarin Chinese, and strong proficiency in Microsoft Office further enhance her capabilities in these areas.Betsy Weakland's repertoire of previous roles includes her position as the global sourcing manager at Cannatron, formerly Ooze Wholesale. Prior to that, she worked as a marketing manager at Waltonwood at Twelve Oaks and as a marketing director at Personal Care Products LLC, following her role as a sourcing manager at the same company. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience as a product manager at HoMedics LLC, where she worked on private brand products for major retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS, after starting as an administrative assistant at HoMedics Inc.Before embarking on her career path, Betsy Weakland graduated from Kalamazoo College with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, Chinese language, and cultureThroughout her illustrious career, Ms. Weakland has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel for her selection as Top Director of Private Brands 2024. Her other honors include recognition from Who's Who Women of Influence from Marquis Who's Who and Leading Retail Pet Executive 2023.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Weakland for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Betsy Weakland is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Betsy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. In the future, Betsy Weakland plans to continue her success with Pet Supplies Plus, striving to contribute to the company's growth and enhance the quality of life for pets across the country.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/betsy-weakland-04060930 IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

