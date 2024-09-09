Del Rio CBP officers apprehend man wanted on two sexual offense against a child warrants

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on two felony warrants for sex-related offenses against a child.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance. Their attention to detail and dedication to the border security mission resulted in this significant apprehension,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of this heinous type clearly underscore the importance of CBP’s border security mission and our ongoing commitment to uphold that mission and help keep our communities safe and secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, September 7th, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle passenger, Jesus Campos Aranda, 69, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of two outstanding felony arrest warrants for sexual offenses against a child - Sex Abuse of Child / Continuous: Victim Under 14, and Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact, issued by Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Giddings, Texas. Campos Aranda was transported to Val Verde County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.