New Jobs Announced by American to Create New Opportunities in Tulsa, Okla.

American Airlines announced nearly 500 new aviation maintenance jobs and additional lines of heavy maintenance work at the carrier’s maintenance bases in Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The added headcount will allow the airline to perform additional heavy maintenance check work at these locations.

“American is excited to grow our talented Technical Operations workforce with more high-paying, skilled aviation maintenance positions,” said Greg Emerson, American’s Vice President of Base Maintenance and Facilities. “It’s an opportunity to grow our maintenance capacity and capabilities in the near-term and preserve them over the long run by continuing to build our pipeline of future maintenance team members — which is important work American has been doing for some time.”

The hiring announcement is in addition to the more than 300 jobs recently added to American’s Tech Ops — Tulsa maintenance base thanks to a $22 million grant awarded by the State of Oklahoma’s Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP) in 2023. The grant is helping American further grow and improve the world’s largest commercial aircraft maintenance base, including American’s engine repair and overhaul facility.

“We’re very grateful to the State of Oklahoma Department of Commerce for this grant,” said Emerson. “As a direct result of this funding in 2023, we’ve already added hundreds of high-paying, skilled new jobs to the Tulsa economy and continue to make enhancements to our world-class maintenance facility.”

Creating new jobs for aviation maintenance professionals

The incremental maintenance positions are now available on the airline’s website. The Tulsa location has 321 total openings, including 227 aviation maintenance technician positions.

Candidates interested in joining American’s team can view open opportunities and apply online at jobs.aa.com.