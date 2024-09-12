Belmont City Press and Resound Training and Development Collaborate ‘Across the Pond’ with Podcast and Workshop

“Tell Us a Story“ meets “Oh, It Was Just Banter…” to revolutionize corporate training and workplace dynamics as changes to U.K. Worker Protection Act loom.

With Resound Training and Development's immersive Forum Theatre, combined with our Podcast, businesses can learn powerful tools for leadership, resilience, and workplace inclusivity

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Resound Training and Development , a leading UK-based corporate training provider that delivers innovative solutions for corporate learning and development. As part of this collaboration, Belmont City Press is excited to feature Resound Training & Development’s founder, Gill Brabner, on the “Tell Us a Story“ podcast, with Belmont City Press’s Red Hilton attending Brabner’s immersive workshop, “ Oh, It Was Just Banter… ” later this month. This collaboration highlights the intersection of Belmont City Press’s Improv For Business Communication training and Resound Training & Development’s innovative “Forum Theatre” approach, offering listeners and participants a deep dive into strategies for managing workplace dynamics, communication and leadership challenges.Both Belmont City Press and Resound Training & Development are known for their unique approaches to professional development, specializing in creating engaging, experiential learning environments. With Resound Training & Development's “Forum Theatre” and Belmont City Press’s “Improv for Business Communication” techniques, organizations now have access to two proven methods for equipping teams with essential skills in communication, collaboration, empathy and resilience and offering businesses across industries (and across the pond) immersive and transformative training programs designed to enhance communication, leadership and workplace dynamics.Gill Brabner’s Appearance on "Tell Us a Story" PodcastAs part of this collaboration, Belmont City Press is proud to feature Brabner, founder of Resound Training & Development, on the “Tell Us a Story” podcast. Brabner will discuss her upcoming 90-minute workshop, “Oh, It Was Just Banter…”, which is designed to address the fine line between banter and harassment in the workplace.The “Oh, It Was Just Banter…” workshop will provide participants with an immersive, online forum theatre experience. This interactive session brings bullying, banter, and harassment scenarios to life, allowing participants to actively shape the outcome by engaging with live actors and testing different approaches to these challenging issues. The workshop covers:- Understanding where ‘banter’ ends and harassment begins.- Exploring the hidden costs of inappropriate workplace humor.- Fostering an inclusive environment without losing the fun.- Learning how to speak up when jokes go too far.- Addressing legal and ethical considerations, particularly in light of the upcoming *Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, which will enforce stricter guidelines for preventing workplace harassment. This legislation requires employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.The workshop will be held on September 25 at various times to accommodate multiple time zones, with sessions listed in BST (GMT+1). Anyone interested can visit Oh-it-was-just-banter.com for more information and to select a time that works best for them.Hilton, publisher of Belmont City Press and host of the “Tell Us a Story” podcast, will be in attendance at the workshop. Known for her interactive “Improv for Business Communications” courses, Hilton notes the contrast between her improv-style approach and the “Forum Theatre” technique used by Brabner. “While both methods are interactive and immersive, Resound Training & Development’s ‘Forum Theatre’ offers a structured, character-driven scenario where participants can explore sensitive topics like harassment in a safe space. It’s the perfect complement to our improv-based approach, which encourages adaptability and creativity in business communications.”Hilton also emphasized the importance of this timely workshop as the Worker Protection Act, in the U.K., is set to come into force in October 2024, making it more critical than ever for HR professionals, managers, and learning and development leaders to understand how to prevent workplace harassment.The Workshop - Don’t Let Just Joking Become a Serious ProblemBrabner’s “Oh, It Was Just Banter…” workshop provides a hands-on experience where participants will:- Watch live actors portray inappropriate workplace behaviors and comments.- Engage directly with the characters through Q&A sessions.- Redirect scenarios in real-time to test different approaches.- Collaborate with peers to develop strategies for addressing inappropriate humor in the workplace.Resound Training & Development: Forum Theatre for Practical Workplace ScenariosResound Training & Development, founded by Brabner, is at the forefront of drama-based learning. Their “Forum Theatre” approach is a game-changer in management training. This immersive method utilizes professional actors who perform realistic workplace scenarios that mirror common managerial challenges, including difficult conversations, harassment, discrimination and conflict resolution.Unlike traditional role-playing, participants in Resound Training & Development’s “Forum Theatre” workshops don't need to be the actors themselves. Instead, they can pause the action, question the characters and redirect the scene to try out different strategies—all in real-time. This technique allows teams to:- Engage in a fully immersive experience where they can test strategies without the anxiety of role-playing.- Address sensitive topics like harassment or discrimination without putting anyone on the spot.- Develop practical skills by witnessing and influencing live-action scenarios.- Walk away with memorable, actionable insights from the facilitated discussions that follow each scenario.Brabner’s ECA Model (Empathy, Care, and Action) ensures that every session encourages empathy, a critical component in leadership and interpersonal relations. With her extensive experience in leadership coaching and course design, Brabner has led Resound Training & Development to achieve a 100% success rate in delivering corporate training programs and offers qualifications in the ILM Level 3 Leadership & Management and the ILM Level 5 Certificate in Coaching and Mentoring. Her work has empowered leaders across industries, including healthcare and optical professions.Belmont City Press: Improv for Business Communication -Collaboration ReimaginedBelmont City Press’s “Improv for Business Communications” takes a dynamic and interactive approach to corporate training. Focused on enhancing communication, collaboration, and listening skills, this program utilizes the principles of improvisational theater to help professionals think on their feet, respond effectively to challenges and foster stronger interpersonal connections.Their course is designed for professionals across all industries who are looking to improve their ability to:- Practice active listening; truly hearing and understanding what others are saying.- Develop quick thinking and the ability to adapt in any situation.- Build confidence, especially in public speaking or managing difficult conversations.- Enhance team collaboration for a more cohesive and productive work environment.Unlike traditional corporate training, “Improv for Business Communications” is rooted in active participation and practical exercises, making learning both engaging and applicable. Participants gain the confidence to handle a wide range of business interactions by practicing in a supportive, low-pressure environment.About Resound Training & Development and Founder Gill Brabner: Building Empathy and Action Through Forum TheatreBrabner, a highly experienced trainer and course designer, founded Resound Training & Development with a focus on building empathy and driving action in corporate environments. Her *Empathy, Care, and Action (ECA)* Model underpins all of Resound Training & Development’s training sessions, ensuring that participants not only learn practical skills but also develop the emotional intelligence needed to lead effectively.Brabner’s track record speaks for itself:- She has designed leadership programs for professionals across various industries, including healthcare and optical professions, successfully coaching over 100 local, regional and national leaders in her “Leadership for Optical Professionals” program.- Her “Forum Theatre” workshops have explored key workplace issues such as hybrid working, harassment, and leadership dynamics, with clients ranging from the NHS to corporate executives.- Brabner holds an MSc in Digital Education from the University of Edinburgh and is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD, with over 20 years of experience as an executive coach and consultant.About Red Hilton and Belmont City PressHilton, founder of Belmont City Press, brings a wealth of experience as a former comedienne, marathoner, mom, and a self-proclaimed "tired old grumpy lady." With over 30 years of professional experience, including a memorable run through Boston, Hilton’s focus is on helping individuals simplify their lives and achieve success. Her first book solidified Hilton as a key figure in the business world, and her follow-up series cemented her reputation as an expert in marketing for business success. In her latest book, “The Power of Not Yet: Unleashing Your Potential One Rejection at a Time,” Hilton encourages readers to build credibility, brand their expertise and streamline their paths to success.With more than 250 classes, seminars, and speaking engagements under her belt, Hilton has guided countless individuals toward six-figure incomes and the creation of their own seven-figure businesses. She has been featured in the Boston Globe, the Boston Examiner, NBC, FOX, ABC and more, with multiple #1 publications in the U.S. and Canada.About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. We work with entrepreneurs, authors and professionals to centralize their expertise, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche. Through our podcast, “Tell Us a Story”, we provide a platform for thought leaders to share their experiences and insights, fostering a community of knowledge and support. Our services include courses, coaching, workshops, publishing and PR, all aimed at helping our clients achieve their goals and make a positive impact on the world.

