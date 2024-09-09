MGNX INVETOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the September 26, 2024 to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed on behalf of those who acquired MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) securities during the period of March 7, 2024 to May 9, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”).



On May 9, 2024, MacroGenics announced in a press release that a total of five fatal outcomes had occurred in its TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in patients with metastatic astration resistant prostate cancer. On this news, the price of MacroGenics shares declined by $11.36 per share, or approximately 77.4%, from $14.67 per share on May 9, 2024 to close at $3.31 on May 10, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made material misrepresentations by providing overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study.

