Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Midland, Texas, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (“NGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry, today announced its participation at two investor conferences in September 2024.

Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Natural Gas Services Group will present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG8) Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The conference is being held at The Yale Club in New York City.

About the Lake Street “Big8” Conference – Lake Street Capital Markets is a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies. The Best Ideas Growth Conference is Lake Street’s annual invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Learn more about the conference and Lake Street at https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big8conference .

Mr. Jacobs will also present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, scheduled on September 18-19, 2024. Mr. Jacobs will deliver his presentation on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

About the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference – Sidoti is a provider of independent securities research focused on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities. Sidoti’s investor conferences have emerged as a leading forum for interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap investment community. Learn more about the conference and Sidoti at https://sidoti.com/events .

The Company will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at both conferences. Interested parties should contact their respective conference representatives to schedule meetings accordingly.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.

These forward–looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company. Forward–looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: guidance or estimates related to EBITDA growth, projected capital expenditures; returns on invested capital, fundamentals of the compression industry and related oil and gas industry, valuations, compressor demand assumptions and overall industry outlook, and the ability of the Company to capitalize on any potential opportunities.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, investors are cautioned that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Some of these factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) achieving increased utilization of assets, including rental fleet utilization and unlocking other non-cash balance sheet assets; (ii) failure of projected organic growth due to adverse changes in the oil and gas industry, including depressed oil and gas prices, oppressive environmental regulations and competition; (iii) inability to finance capital expenditures; (iv) adverse changes in customer, employee or supplier relationships; (v) adverse regional and national economic and financial market conditions, including in our key operating areas; (vi) impacts of world events, including pandemics; the financial condition of the Company’s customers and failure of significant customers to perform their contractual obligations; (vii) the Company’s ability to economically develop and deploy new technologies and services, including technology to comply with health and environmental laws and regulations; and (viii) failure to achieve accretive financial results in connection with any acquisitions the Company may make.

In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to other various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For More Information, Contact:

Anna Delgado, Investor Relations

(432) 262-2700

ir@ngsgi.com www.ngsgi.com

