ReVisionz: Laser Reality Scans Set New Standard for Updating and Restructuring Asset Registers

Henry Adarighofua and Philip Schachtner from ReVisionz to Present at PEMAC’s MainTrain 2024 Conference

Calgary, Alberta , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMAC Asset Management Association of Canada will host Henry Adarighofua, Senior Manager, Enterprise Asset Management Delivery, and Philip Schachtner, Partner at ReVisionz, as co-presenters at the MainTrain 2024 Conference.



ReVisionz

Their presentation, "The Use of Reality Scans to Update and Restructure the Asset Register," takes place on Monday, September 23 at the Hilton Hotel in Saint John, New Brunswick.

MainTrain is Canada's largest annual maintenance and physical asset management conference and networking event. The annual conference brings together leading experts, practitioners, and professionals from across Canada and around the globe. This year's event is set to run from September 23-25 and features a variety of workshops, presentations, and offsite facility tours.

The presentation by Adarighofua and Schachtner will address a common issue: the failure of organizations to execute their asset management plans due to incomplete asset registers. They will demonstrate how reality laser scans can be used to:

confirm the 'as-is' state of the physical plant and equipment

identify outdated or duplicated assets in the asset register

update the asset register to ensure its completeness

Their insightful session will include case studies and findings from two projects that leveraged reality scans.

“We’ve achieved tremendous success with reality scans,” said Adarighofua. “They’ve truly transformed the experience for clients, and significantly increased their confidence in the quality of their asset registers.”

“What used to require several people to spend weeks at the site can now be accomplished in only a few days utilizing laser scans to virtually walk through the plant and update the asset register,” added Schachtner. “This represents a significant reduction in costs and safety risks for the client.”

About the Presenters

Henry Adarighofua is a seasoned professional mechanical engineer with nearly two decades of experience in maintenance, reliability, operations, and asset management. Henry has successfully led projects related to Strategic Asset Management and EAM Master Data Quality across North America in accordance with successful industry practices and recognized standards.

Philip Schachtner is an EAM Specialist with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has over 30 years of experience in Maintenance, Reliability, and Asset Performance, and an in-depth knowledge of EAM Systems. Philip has led EAM data quality improvement and master data standards projects for many clients across North America and assisted clients with his expertise in standards including ISO55000, IAM, ISO14224, CFIHOS, SMD, PIDX, and SMRP best practices and performance measures.

About PEMAC

PEMAC is a national not-for-profit association providing global leadership, education, and certification in world-class maintenance, reliability, and physical asset management practices.

About ReVisionz

Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owners/operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership, by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage, and discreet manufacturing.

