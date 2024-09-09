ETC’s Aerospace and Commercial/Industrial Units Awarded Contracts Totaling $13.4 Million

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Aerospace Solutions Segment announced it has been awarded $9.7 million in contracts from three international customers in the Aeromedical Training Solutions (“ATS”) business unit for mid-life upgrades of various Aerospace products as well as a contract for an Airfield Driver Training Simulator System at a large International Airport located in the United States by its Simulation business unit (“ADMS”).

In addition, ETC’s Commercial/Industrial Systems Segment was awarded $3.7 million in contracts from two domestic customers. The contracts include four steam sterilizer system chambers from the Sterilization Systems Group as well as the design, supply and installation of a 300kW air to water heat pump Psychometric Test Room by ETC’s Environmental Testing and Simulation Systems (“ETSS”) unit.

“These six contracts highlight the broad based demand for ETC’s engineered solutions across all our business units” states Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

