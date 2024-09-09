BEN FRAUD ALERT: Franklin Resources, Inc. is Under Investigation for Securities Fraud – Contact BFA Law if You Suffered Losses on Your Investment (NYSE:BEN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



Why Did Franklin Resources’s Stock Drop?

Franklin Resources is a $1.7 trillion asset management company better known as Franklin Templeton. One of its key divisions is Western Asset Management (“WAM”), which is a fixed income manager.

On July 26, 2024, Franklin Resources revealed that “following the launch of an internal investigation focusing on certain past trade allocations of treasury derivatives in select” WAM accounts, “WAM received notification of parallel investigations by the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice.”

Then, on August 21, 2024, Franklin Resources disclosed that WAM co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech had been placed on leave “effective immediately” after he “received a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.” The company further stated that, “[i]n light of Mr. Leech’s leave of absence, the Company has determined that closing its Macro Opportunities strategy (approximately $2.0 billion in AUM as of 7/31/2024) is in clients’ best interests.” On the same day, Bloomberg reported that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are investigating whether Leech allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as “cherry-picking.”

The news caused a precipitous decline in the price of Franklin Resources stock. On July 26, 2024, the price of the company’s stock fell 2.4%, from a closing price of $23.64 per share on July 25, 2024, to $23.08 per share on July 26, 2024. Then, on August 21, 2024, the price of Franklin Resources stock fell 12.5%, from a closing price of $22.62 per share on August 20, 2024, to $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

