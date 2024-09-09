Sunset Blvd.’s Nice & Sweet Bakery Unveils Tribute To 2024 Olympics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - At Nice & Sweet, mornings are transformed into a culinary experience through the bakery’s array of freshly-made breakfast pastries. Located on the corner of Sunset Blvd and La Brea, Nice & Sweet has been reviewed as “a classic elevation to the city’s food scene”, making a reputation for itself amongst celebrities who stroll in for freshly-baked goods and innovative menu items, making it a new Los Angeles staple.

As the world continues to buzz with excitement over the 2024 Summer Olympics, Nice & Sweet has introduced two new creations that pay homage to the historic event: the Chocolate Olympic Cupcakes and the Olympic Chocolate Muffin. These treats have been inspired by the viral Parisian chocolate muffins that took the globe by storm. The Olympic Chocolate Muffin is made with Valrhona brut cocoa, 70% Guanaja chocolate fève, 35% Dulcey Chocolate fève, and finished with a sprinkle of flake salt. “The muffin is a rich and indulgent experience, mirroring LA’s pride in being a representation of our country’s heart on the global stage.”

Nice & Sweet is now available on DoorDash, making it a growing name amongst the latest business developments of Los Angeles. This summer, Nice & Sweet has introduced a range of new menu items that have made national headlines. The Brown Butter Vanilla Rice Krispie Treat has become a nostalgic favorite amongst sophisticated foodies, The Gala Apple Danish brings together the sweetness of fresh apples with a flaky pastry base, making it popular amongst global travelers. One of the most exciting new additions is the Cruffie – a unique fusion of a brown butter chocolate chip pecan cookie, croissant, and muffin. This unique pastry pushes the boundaries of traditional baked goods, delivering an element of cutting-edge ideation to Nice & Sweet Los Angeles.

With their new innovative menu items, expanding delivery options, and charming bakehouse atmosphere, Nice & Sweet is more than just a bakery – it is a California hotspot by trade.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.