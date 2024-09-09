Submit Release
Trappers reminded of court-ordered wolf trapping closures; recreationists reminded they may encounter traps elsewhere

Upland bird hunters and other dog owners are reminded they may encounter traps earlier in the year than they expect, and people are encouraged to review trapping information page and see videos on how to recognize and avoid traps and how to release your dog in the unlikely event one gets trapped. 

A March 19, 2024 federal court decision changed wolf trapping seasons in some regions of Idaho based on their alleged potential effect on grizzly bears. The ruling perpetuates misunderstandings about wolves, grizzly bears and trapping in Idaho, despite a lack of evidence Idaho grizzly bears have ever been harmed in legally set wolf traps. 

Wolf trapping seasons allow foothold trapping, which are nonlethal traps, designed to allow a trapper to release animals they do not want to keep, or cannot legally keep. 

