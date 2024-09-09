National Preparedness Month: Take Action Today and Enhance Resiliency Across the Mid-Atlantic

PHILADELPHIA –As we observe National Preparedness Month this September, FEMA Region 3 is committed to making emergency preparedness accessible to all communities, with a particular focus on Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) populations. Our goal is to empower communities with tools to effectively prepare for and respond to emergencies.

Mid-Atlantic communities are preparing for potential emergencies, including storms and flooding. This National Preparedness Month, we encourage all community members to take a step towards becoming better prepared whether starting a conversation with families and networks, learning about the hazards most common in our region, staying alert, or joining an event related to disaster preparedness. Small steps can have a big impact when it comes to staying safe and recovering from a disaster.

Through collaboration with community-based organizations we have put together a series of events and resources designed to enhance individual and community preparedness. We are especially excited to launch a roundtable discussion on preparedness strategies and to expand outreach to people living with disabilities.

"Equity drives our mission to enhance disaster preparedness for everyone. By centering communities in our outreach, particularly AANHPI communities with their rich variety of languages and cultural backgrounds, our preparedness messaging is more accessible and effective for all communities,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator MaryAnn Tierney.

Upcoming Events:

AANHPI Community-Focused Preparedness Webinar: “A Conversation in Preparedness”

This in-depth webinar will feature a panel of experts from FEMA Region 3, specializing in preparedness, hazard mitigation, and grant funding. The discussion will cover essential preparedness operations and procedures, address individual and community concerns, and explore challenges related to language barriers and accessibility.

Nextdoor Live Chat: Engaging with the AANHPI Community

Join us for an interactive live chat on Nextdoor, where we will address key preparedness concerns with a focus on the AANHPI community. The Preparedness Team from Region 3 will be available for a two-hour session to respond to comments and questions in real-time, following initial post soliciting feedback on disaster preparedness issues.

Find information about additional events on Events | FEMA.gov

Resources:

We encourage all community members to join us and share these messages with their networks. Through taking steps towards preparedness, including having conversations, asking questions, making plans, and staying alert, we build resilience and are better equipped to handle emergencies.

Stay informed and engaged as we continue to promote preparedness and resilience, during National Preparedness Month and throughout the year.

