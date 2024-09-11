Muhammad Ali's Personal Photographer in Legal Battle With Authentic Brands Group

Muhammad Ali, The Fifth Street Gym, Miami Beach, 1978

Photographer Michael Gaffney alleges copyright infringement of rare collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muhammad Ali's personal photographer, Michael Gaffney, is in a copyright infringement lawsuit heading to trial on September 16, 2024, against Authentic Brands Group (ABG). Gaffney is represented by the law firm, Glaser Weil, Los Angeles, Calif., attorneys, Robert Allen, Jason Linger, and Rebecca Feldman.Gaffney alleges that ABG used his rare collection of Ali photographs after Gaffney's contract with ABG expired, including on ABG's commercial media accounts, where they advertised to millions of people. One of Gaffney's iconic photographs was even selected by ABG as the official obituary photograph of Ali. ABG's social media was directly linked to websites where Ali merchandise was sold. Gaffney further alleges that ABG profited from the Ali photographs by distributing them to other companies, such as TAG Heuer, for their advertising campaigns, without authorization from Gaffney.Gaffney is an award-winning photographer based in New Jersey. He was Ali's personal photographer from 1977 to 1978, covered three of Ali's fights, and traveled with Ali and his family around the world. Gaffney's photographs have been featured in museums, exhibitions internationally and in films, including the Ken Burns four-part documentary film, "Muhammad Ali." In 2012, Gaffney published a book, "The Champ-My Year With Muhammad Ali," that documented in photographs and stories his experience.Photograph © Michael Gaffney, All Rights ReservedLaw firm:Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP10250 Constellation Blvd., 19th FloorLos Angeles, CA 90067310-553-3000U.S District CourtSouthern District of New YorkCase Name: Gaffney v. Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC et alCase Number: 1:18-cv-08770-GBD-OTWAssociated CaseCase Name: Gaffney v. Authentic Brands Group LLC et alCase Number: 1:20-cv-07113-GBD-OTWRobert E. Allen rallen@glaserweil.comJason Linger jlinger@glaserweil.comRebecca Feldman rfeldman@glaserweil.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.