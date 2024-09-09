Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Partnership Address Food Insecurity

Collegiate Hunger Challenge transforms the landscape of hunger relief at college campuses

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking six years of partnership, a transformative program tackling food insecurity on college campuses is underway in North Carolina. A collaboration between Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement empowers student hunger ambassadors at 14 North Carolina colleges and universities to create awareness about food insecurity and compete against one another to collect the most food for neighbors experiencing hunger through the Food Lion Feeds Collegiate Hunger Challenge. Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, and North Carolina Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students on civic and social responsibility.



“Food Lion Feeds is excited to join forces with the next generation of leaders to find solutions to hunger on college campuses,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Aside from addressing food insecurity in our communities, the Collegiate Hunger Challenge also supports our educational partners. Through their participation, students gain valuable experience in community service and leadership. It empowers them to make a tangible difference while fostering a sense of social responsibility.”

Following the competition, Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Engagement will award a total of $25,000 to winning colleges for their efforts to fight hunger on and around their campuses. The partnership will award one $10,000 overall prize and a $5,000 prize from each sector – community college, four-year public college and four-year independent institution. Since 2019, the Collegiate Hunger Challenge has awarded more than $160,000, equivalent to more than 1.6 million meals*.

Throughout the challenge, which runs from Sept. 9, 2024, through Dec. 20, 2024, the participating colleges and universities accumulate points through various activities centered around addressing food insecurity and raising awareness about the issue. Since the statewide Collegiate Hunger Challenge began in 2018-19, more than 30 North Carolina colleges and universities have participated. Each school selects one or two MVP Student Hunger Ambassadors responsible for leading the effort as part of the challenge.

“We are so grateful to Food Lion for their ongoing partnership,” said Leslie Garvin, Executive Director, North Carolina Campus Engagement. “Not only does this initiative directly benefit students facing food insecurity, but it also develops and builds the leadership skills and dispositions of the Hunger Ambassadors, while promoting awareness, empathy and compassion throughout the campus. In addition to addressing tangible needs, we are destigmatizing student food insecurity and mobilizing campuses to continue to address this critical issue.”

The 2024 Collegiate Hunger Challenge participating North Carolina schools are:

University Partner City Alamance Community College Graham Central Piedmont Community College Charlotte Davidson-Davie Community College Thomasville Duke University Durham Greensboro College Greensboro High Point University High Point Methodist University Fayetteville North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University Greensboro North Carolina Central University Durham Piedmont Community College Roxboro Queens University of Charlotte Charlotte University of North Carolina, Asheville Asheville University of North Carolina, Pembroke Pembroke Warren Wilson College Swannanoa

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About North Carolina Campus Engagement

North Carolina Campus Engagement is a collaborative network of colleges and universities committed to educating students for civic and social responsibility, partnering with communities for positive change and strengthening democracy. Learn more at nccampusengagement.org.



Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Partnership Address Food Insecurity For the 2023 Collegiate Hunger Challenge, Greensboro College won the grand prize, earning $10,000 to support food insecurity initiatives. The check was presented at the North Carolina Campus Engagement annual Pathways to Achieving Civic Engagement conference at Guilford College. L-R: Dr. Daniel Malotky, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Greensboro College; Luke Butner, Hunger Ambassador, Greensboro College; Xypher Pino, Hunger Ambassador, Greensboro College; The Rev. Dr. Robert Brewer, Campus Chaplain and Assistant Professor of Religion and Hunger Challenge Mentor, Greensboro College; and Meg Ham, President, Food Lion.

