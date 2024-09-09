New westbound I-10 lanes set to open at Orange Grove Road

TUCSON – New westbound Interstate 10 lanes are scheduled to open by Tuesday morning between Orange Grove and Ina roads in the northwest Tucson area as part of a larger project to improve safety and traffic flow.

This progress comes as work is now 60% complete on a project to reconstruct and widen I-10 from three to four lanes between Ina and Ruthrauff roads. Work began in early 2023, requiring traffic on both directions of I-10 to use the frontage roads as a detour while crews reconstructed the highway.

This week’s traffic shift to the reconstructed highway also sets the stage for several other milestones to occur by the end of 2024. In the next few months, all of eastbound I-10 traffic will shift from the frontage road detour onto new lanes, as will the remaining section of westbound I-10 that is under construction between Ruthrauff and Orange Grove roads. And by late 2024, the interchange at Orange Grove Road will reopen.

Work on the $171 million project will continue through 2025.

Other current activity includes work on a Sunset Road extension east of I-10 to River Road, with new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River. The Sunset Road interchange is expected to open as the project winds down in late 2025.

Other project improvements include:

Rebuilding the Orange Grove Road bridges to allow for higher clearance

New Orange Grove and Sunset road interchanges that will feature additional lanes on entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and reduce delays

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments.

ADOT will maintain access to local businesses throughout the project.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.