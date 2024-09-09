Adi Dagan Joins Optimove as Senior Director of Partnerships

Tech Industry Veteran to Lead Strategic Partnerships for the Leading CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming and Sports Betting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adi Dagan as Senior Director of Partnerships. A seasoned entrepreneur and gaming industry leader, Dagan will be responsible for expanding Optimove’s strategic partnerships and fostering growth across key markets.

Dagan brings over two decades of experience scaling online businesses and building partnerships. As the co-founder and CEO of Beehive, which was acquired by Playtech, he brings extensive experience in business development for online companies, focusing on growth through strategic partnerships. Dagan also co-founded Everybuddy Games, where he expanded operations globally and secured $25M+ in venture capital.

In his new role, Dagan will focus on growing Optimove’s partner ecosystem and identifying new business opportunities. His immediate priorities include engaging with key partners and clients at high-profile industry events such as SBC Summit and G2E.

Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Adi to the team. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding our partner ecosystem and delivering even more value to our clients. Under his leadership, we are poised to expand and deepen partnerships that deliver next-level personalized engagement solutions to leading brands across the globe.”

Dagan’s appointment follows Optimove’s recent announcement of partnerships with Captain Up and Gamanza, marking the industry’s first AI-orchestrated gamification for iGaming and sports betting operators. These partnerships combine Optimove’s AI-powered marketing orchestration with Captain Up’s engagement platform and Gamanza Engage’s loyalty suite in a best-of-breed solution that sets a new standard for personalized player experiences.

“I am extremely excited to join Optimove. It is the clear leader in CRM Marketing for iGaming and Sports Betting,” said Dagan. “Optimove’s cutting-edge platform and proven ability to enhance customer engagement through AI-orchestrated, data-driven marketing create a market advantage. Optimove is a clear market differentiator for any partner. I am looking forward to help Optimove continue to build valuable partnerships that drive measurable success for marketers.”

As Dagan noted, AI-orchestrated marketing is a hallmark of Optimove. In 2012, Optimove was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages, followed by the launch of OptiBot in 2016. Its most recent innovation, OptiGenie, announced in November 2023, empowers marketers to optimize workflows from insight to creation and orchestration.

Optimove will be exhibiting at SBC Summit Lisbon, September 24-26, at stand #D120.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Optimove’s solutions ensure marketing always starts with the customer (player) instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Optimove’s CRM Marketing Solution enables iGaming and Sports Betting operators to deploy personalized iGaming experiences across channels, unify player data, and leverage AI-led multichannel orchestration with statistically credible measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey. For more information, visit Optimove.

Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.