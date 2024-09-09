The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes GeekPack to the MVO Task Force

Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Julia Taylor, CEO & Founder, GeekPack

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekPack, a pioneering force in digital education and community building, is excited to announce its membership in the National Veteran Business Development Council’s (NVBDC) Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . GeekPack is dedicated to providing women and underrepresented communities including military spouses, veterans, and their families with the skills and resources needed to build successful, location-independent careers and businesses.Founded by Julia Taylor, a former Intelligence Officer for the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency and proud military spouse, GeekPack was born out of a personal struggle to find meaningful work while relocating frequently due to military postings. Taylor’s journey from learning to code in isolation to building a thriving web development business fueled her passion for creating a supportive space where women can learn, grow, and excel with tech skills.“I’m incredibly proud to have been a military spouse, but it wasn't without its challenges,” said Taylor. “The struggles I faced trying to find meaningful work while moving around so much made me a passionate advocate for empowering others with the digital skills and community resources needed to grow successful careers and thriving businesses.”GeekPack’s programs are designed to offer pathways to flexible, location-independent work, supported by a global community that ensures no one has to navigate the tech world alone. Through its Partners Program, GeekPack collaborates with various organizations to tailor digital and entrepreneurial skills training to the specific needs of different communities, including initiatives that expand opportunities for military families, enabling them to achieve financial independence and career fulfillment regardless of where they are stationed.The impact of GeekPack’s mission is evident in the success of its members, like Raelyn E., an Army Veteran who transformed her career through GeekPack’s training and supportive community, growing her web development business and starting two other ventures while still being able to homeschool her children. Similarly, John P., a retired veteran, found renewed purpose and financial stability, securing his first client within three months of joining GeekPack’s program. These stories underscore the profound influence GeekPack has on empowering military families to achieve their professional and personal goals.Julia Taylor’s vision extends beyond individual success. As an outspoken advocate, she shares her story to inspire others in the military community to take control of their careers and lifestyles. GeekPack’s involvement with the NVBDC MVO Task Force will further amplify this mission, creating more opportunities for veterans and military families to thrive in the digital age.For more information about GeekPack, please visit: geekpack.comAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org

