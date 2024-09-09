TCEQ’s Take Care of Texas program seeks entries for annual video contest

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is once again looking to see how the state’s students Take Care of Texas through its annual Take Care of Texas Video Contest.

The contest is open to public, private, and home-schooled students throughout Texas in grades six through twelve. This encourages students to learn about protecting the environment and share this knowledge in a short video.

Three high school students will win scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500 and three middle school students will win gift cards ranging from $400 to $800 for camera gear, courtesy of Waste Management of Texas, Inc.

Videos must be 30 seconds long and portray positive ways Texans can help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, or reduce waste. Videos must include the slogan “Take Care of Texas. It’s the only one we’ve got.” Complete requirements for entries are available on the video-contest requirements webpage.

The contest deadline is Dec. 6, 2024. The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite videos from Jan. 15 until Jan. 24, 2025. After the public narrows down the entries, a panel of TCEQ staff and representatives from Waste Management of Texas, Inc. will choose the winners. They will be announced by the end of February. First place winners will be invited to the annual Texas Environmental Excellence Awards banquet in June of 2025.

Visit TakeCareofTexas.org to get inspired by previous years’ award-winning videos.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the TCEQ that encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.