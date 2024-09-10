Jose Pereira, International Hostage Survivor and Member of the Citgo 6, Shares His Story with Belmont City Press LLC

Red Hilton, Host of 'Tell Us a Story" Podcast, to Discuss Harrowing Captivity and Powerful Memoir "From Hero to Villain"

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC is humbled to announce the appearance of Jose Pereira , a former CEO of Citgo Petroleum and one of the “Citgo 6,” who survived nearly five years of wrongful imprisonment in Venezuela, on their podcast, “Tell Us a Story.” Pereira shares his deeply personal journey from being a successful oil executive to becoming a victim of political hostage diplomacy.His memoir, “ From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo 6 ”, details this transformative experience and how he maintained hope, faith, and resilience during his captivity. The memoir is now available for purchase, and Pereira’s story provides an essential roadmap for anyone looking to overcome hardship and thrive.Pereira’s appearance on the podcast sheds light on his ordeal of being wrongfully detained and the importance of resilience in the face of life’s darkest moments. Pereira was invited to share his story, not only to educate listeners on the challenges of geopolitical conflicts but also to inspire them to find their inner strength, regardless of the challenges they face.From Executive to Hostage: A Life TransformedBefore his wrongful imprisonment, Pereira had built a highly successful career as an oil executive, spending over 35 years in the global oil and gas industry. As CEO of Citgo Petroleum, a U.S.-based refining and gas station distribution company, Pereira led the company through complex financial management and strategic planning.However, on November 21, 2017, his life took a dramatic turn. What was supposed to be a routine business trip to Caracas, Venezuela, quickly spiraled into a nightmare. Pereira, along with five of his colleagues from Citgo, was detained by the Venezuelan government and accused of espionage, treason, and corruption. Known as the "Citgo 6," they were held as political pawns in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.During his nearly five years of imprisonment, Pereira endured physical and psychological torture. Yet, through it all, he held on to his faith and a deep sense of hope. “I became a prisoner in every sense, but I refused to let my spirit be caged,” Pereira recounts in his memoir. His book offers a detailed account of the conditions he faced, the strength he found in his family’s love, and the reigniting of his faith, all of which helped him survive his captivity.On October 1, 2022, Pereira and his colleagues were freed as part of a high-profile prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela. But his story doesn’t end with his release. Pereira has since dedicated his life to advocating against hostage diplomacy and helping others cultivate resilience through his coaching, public speaking, and leadership programs. As the two-year anniversary of his return to freedom approaches, Pereira continues to inspire others with his journey of survival and transformation.From Hostage to Advocate: Combating Hostage DiplomacyOne of Pereira’s primary missions since his release has been to raise awareness of the growing phenomenon of "hostage diplomacy." Governments in countries like Venezuela increasingly use foreign nationals as bargaining chips in international politics. Pereira, now a vocal advocate against this practice, works with various organizations to support hostages and their families while pushing for legislative changes to provide better resources and protections.“This phenomenon of hostage diplomacy is becoming more frequent, and it’s a form of modern human trafficking and a crime against humanity," Pereira explained. "I want to raise awareness about this issue and help those who are still suffering as hostages or who have loved ones in captivity.”Pereira’s advocacy extends beyond simply raising awareness. He provides direct support to families dealing with the emotional and logistical challenges of having a loved one held captive abroad. He also speaks out about the psychological impact of wrongful imprisonment, including how to rebuild one's life after such an experience.Resilience in Action: Leadership and Personal Growth CoachingFollowing his release, Pereira turned his attention to helping others tap into their own resilience through his leadership and coaching practice. With more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, combined with the lessons he learned during his five years of captivity, Pereira now offers a unique perspective on overcoming adversity.Pereira founded Coach as a Survivor LLC, where he helps CEOs, business owners, and entrepreneurs overcome challenges in both their personal and professional lives. His signature coaching program, “Life Pills for a Survivor Guide (LPSG)”, focuses on helping individuals discover and unleash their inner strength—what he refers to as the “unbreakable spirit.” Pereira's coaching empowers his clients to become resilient leaders who can thrive even in the face of hardship.“Everyone has an inner force,” says Pereira. “I discovered mine in captivity, and now I want to help others unleash their unbreakable spirit to become great leaders in their business and life. If I can survive five years in a Venezuelan prison, I believe anyone can overcome the challenges they face.”Inspiring Audiences: Public Speaking and Bilingual ServicesPereira’s message of hope and resilience extends beyond his coaching practice. He is a sought-after public speaker, delivering keynote addresses and inspirational talks at corporate events and conferences. His signature speech, “From Captivity to Freedom”, recounts his personal journey while inspiring audiences to find strength in the face of adversity.“Jose’s story is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit,” said Red Hilton, publisher of Belmont City Press and host of the “Tell Us a Story” podcast. “His book is often the first step for many in realizing a situation they couldn’t put a label on, and it provides a roadmap for finding safety and a way out. We are humbled to have him share his experiences on our podcast, and we believe his story will inspire and empower many listeners.”Pereira delivers his speeches in both English and Spanish, allowing him to connect with diverse audiences worldwide. His bilingual services make his leadership and resilience coaching accessible to a broad range of individuals and organizations, helping people from different cultures and backgrounds cultivate their own strength and leadership capabilities.The Memoir: “From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo 6”Pereira’s memoir, “From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo 6”, is a gripping narrative that not only recounts his time as a political prisoner but also serves as a profound reflection on the human capacity for resilience. In the book, Pereira shares intimate details of his imprisonment, including the physical and psychological torture he endured. However, he also emphasizes the role that faith, family, and love played in helping him survive the darkest of days.During his captivity, Pereira maintained hope through a secret communication system with his wife, Mervis. Over three years, they smuggled over 1,000 letters to each other, using a secret code to share their thoughts and emotions. These letters, which became the foundation of Pereira’s memoir, are a testament to the power of love and faith in overcoming despair.“My wife’s love and our shared faith gave me the strength to keep going,” Pereira writes. “Even in the darkest of times, I knew I wasn’t alone. And that was enough to get me through.”Pereira’s memoir is not just a recounting of his ordeal; it’s a testament to the power of love, faith, and resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. The book also draws parallels to Viktor Frankl’s “Man’s Search for Meaning”, which Pereira read during his captivity, and which greatly influenced his perspective on life and survival.A Call to Action: Why You Should Listen and ReadPereira’s appearance on “Tell Us a Story” is more than just a recounting of his past. It’s an opportunity for listeners to gain valuable insights into resilience, leadership, and personal growth. Pereira’s story serves as a reminder that, no matter how dark the circumstances, there is always hope and a way forward.“From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo 6” is available now for purchase, and for anyone interested in learning about resilience, overcoming adversity, or understanding the impact of hostage diplomacy it is a must-read. Pereira’s journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, and his book provides lessons that are relevant to us all.For more information on Jose Pereira’s work, visit his website at https://joseapr.com/ . You can also connect with him on social media, where he shares regular insights on leadership, resilience, and overcoming life’s challenges.About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC is a Boston MA-based PR and marketing agency that masquerades as a boutique book publisher. They specialize in helping entrepreneurs, authors, and professionals establish themselves as experts in their fields. Through their podcast, “Tell Us a Story”, they provide a platform for thought leaders, authors, and entrepreneurs to share their experiences and insights, fostering a community of knowledge and support. Their services include courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and public relations.

