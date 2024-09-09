The Awareness Group (TAG) Unveils Innovative Non-Credit Score Driven National Solar Power Purchase Agreement Program at RE+ 24 Tradeshow

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Awareness Group LLC (TAG), founder of the TAG GRID and an emerging leader in the alternative energy space which recently announced it signed a binding letter of intent to merge with Freedom Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: FHLD), is excited to announce its new National Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) program at the RE+ 24 Tradeshow at the Anaheim Convention Center & Campus in Anaheim, California, from September 9 – 12.



The TAG GRID, the cornerstone of TAG's aggressive growth strategy, is set to revolutionize the solar energy landscape with this new PPA program. This groundbreaking initiative is available nationwide in states where PPAs are permitted and offers an exclusive opportunity for sales organizations and contractors within the TAG GRID. The program is designed to boost contractor project profitability and provide homeowners with immediate savings of at least 10% on their utility bills. Notably, the program includes a unique feature: while credit profile is a factor in the approval process, there is no minimum credit score requirement.

TAG representatives will be on hand at RE+ 24 to discuss the new National PPA program, the innovative TAG GRID, and other cutting-edge TAG initiatives. To arrange a meeting during the tradeshow, please contact:

- Brian Odle, Executive Vice President

Email: brian@awarenessgroup.com

Phone: 1-888-312-5154

For those interested in becoming part of the TAG GRID as a TAG approved contractor or sales organization, please reach out to:

- Ryan Studer, Vice President of Business Development

Email: ryan@awarenessgroup.com

Phone: 1-888-312-5154

About TAG

Innovation is at the heart of The Awareness Group (TAG). We are building the TAG GRID, a comprehensive national platform for alternative energy services and solutions targeting commercial and residential solar services providers. With a unique growth model, TAG has acquired five companies across the alternative energy space, ranging from fintech for national residential and commercial project funding solutions, solar lead generation, sales and installation services to blockchain and a digital carbon and renewable energy credits marketplace. TAG is structured for organic growth, complemented by a highly synergistic corporate development strategy focused on expanding current business lines and adding innovative technologies. The Company aims to quickly build a profitable, multi-$100 million company over the next few years and create significant value for customers, employees, partners, and current and prospective investors. For more information, please visit us at https://www.awarenessgroup.llc/

TAG Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

